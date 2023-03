TxDOT outlines closure times this week for SH 73 and U.S. 69 in Port Arthur Published 3:26 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced closures this week in Port Arthur along SH 73 and U.S. 69.

The inside lane of SH 73 westbound near U.S. 69 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to place traffic barrier.

The inside lanes of U.S. 69 north and southbound near SH 73 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to construction.