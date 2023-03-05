Jeff Joseph wins Bum Phillips Golden Triangle coaching honor Published 12:08 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Port Neches Groves football coach Jeff Joseph was the center of attention Thursday in Port Arthur at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

He showed Todd Dodge the ring he was awarded by the National Football Foundation as the Bum Phillips Golden Triangle High School coach of the Year.

The Indians coach was also joined by his dad, Katy High School coach Gary Joseph, who presented the ring.

Jeff Joseph led PNG to a 13-3 record and the 5A Division II state championship game in his first season in 2022.

Dodge, a member of the Museum of the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame and winner of seven state championships, introduced Joseph.

Gary Joseph has won five state championships at Katy.