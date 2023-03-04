RELIGION BRIEFS — Nederland church to host children’s event Published 12:14 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Alpha And Omega Records will present gospel recording artist Valerie Jolivet live in concert at 7 p.m. March 10 at Holiday Inn Beaumont Plaza, 3950 I-10 South at Walden Road in Beaumont. The guest is the Rev. Shayee Wingate, a gospel rap artist, and gospel recording artist Rev. Cloyde Kimble. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students at the door.

ThrivingHouse, located at 9401 Memorial Boulevard, will be hosting Prophetic Weekend with Dr. Phil Rich through Sunday. Times are 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kingdom Kids Mid-week Adventure will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Methodist Church, 1300 Nederland Avenue. Children from kindergarten to fifth grade experience Bible stories, games, snacks and more.