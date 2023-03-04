KATHIE’S KORNER — Enjoy the fun of “Marching on can be fun” Published 12:04 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Definitions for “March” include walk or proceed, quickly with determination, organized procession to protest or a demonstration, a piece of music composed to accompany marching with a rhythmic character and the first month of Spring.

The word “March” always makes me think of bands marching in parades or military ranks. Let us not forget “March Madness” (the college basketball playoffs, always in March) and, in the Bible in Exodus, the Red Sea, where God told Moses to lift his staff, parting the waters.

He led the Israelites out of captivity and they marched hurriedly on dry ground with the Egyptians chasing them from behind. When they passed safely through, Moses, once again, lifted the staff and the waters filled, drowning the Egyptians!

Pretty exciting march, don’t you think? With God all things are possible.

I always enjoy everything about the Spring Season. As I travel around the state of Texas, I see so many incredibly fun baby animals, leaping in pastures and farms, with their new, clumsy and shaky legs following mama horse or cow with a built in meal she will serve them.

My grandchildren are raising chicks and quail, so tiny and fun to watch the transformation in incubators, pens and faces.

The new, green grass and flowers are everywhere, popping up their leaves and blooms, leaves on trees, reaching for the sun.

My bulbs started bursting flowers, a month ago, in our yard, wow, guess they couldn’t wait.

We will plant fresh vibrant herbs in containers on our deck facing the sun and close by our doorway to the kitchen, to liven-up our dishes as we include them in every meal we can.

Marching On can be fun, creative and bold, if necessary. Especially with God, keep moving and continue going to your church and serving.

Find a loving, friendly group of people to praise and study the Word together, like my church, Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

There are nurseries and classes for all ages on Twin City Highway.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.