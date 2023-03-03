Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Feb. 20-26

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

Shervean Provost, 21, warrant other agency, fail to identify intentionally give false information

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

Feb. 20

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 16

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants and fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false information in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 21

Stored / abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North 22

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.

Feb. 22

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 13

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of North 13

A theft was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Feb. 23

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8100 block of Twin City Highway.

A death was reported in the 300 block of North 4

A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Park Street.

Sexual assault was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

Feb. 24

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

A person was taken into custody for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.

Assault-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.