Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Feb. 20-26

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

  • Tierra Patillo, 21, warrant other agency
  • Shervean Provost, 21, warrant other agency, fail to identify intentionally give false information
  • Johnny Ferguson, 63, warrant other agency
  • Merrill Parker, 51, warrant other agency
  • Monte Ducote, 36, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • James Graham, 37, warrant other agency
  • Michael Garner, 36, warrant other agency
  • Kenneth McAdams, 55, Nederland warrants
  • John Garcia, 67, warrant other agency
  • Cynthia Williamson, 63, warrant other agency
  • Bobby Trahan, 39, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Brooks, 20, warrant other agency
  • Caleb Landry, 47, warrant other agency
  • Dylan Spivey, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:

Feb. 20

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants and fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false information in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 16thStreet.

 Feb. 21

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North 22ndStreet.
  • Stored / abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

 Feb. 22

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17thStreet.
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of North 13thStreet.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported  in the 1100 block of South 13thStreet.

 Feb. 23

  • Sexual assault was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Park Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A death was reported in the 300 block of North 4thStreet.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8100 block of Twin City Highway. 

 Feb. 24

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
  • A person was taken into custody for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.
  • Assault-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

 Feb. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Memorial.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Duty on striking fixture / highway landscape was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

 

Feb. 26

  • A death was reported in the 400 block of North 6thStreet.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of Shannon Lane.
  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 17thStreet.
  • A person was taken custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 15thStreet.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.

 

