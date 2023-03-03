Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Feb. 20-26
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:
- Tierra Patillo, 21, warrant other agency
- Shervean Provost, 21, warrant other agency, fail to identify intentionally give false information
- Johnny Ferguson, 63, warrant other agency
- Merrill Parker, 51, warrant other agency
- Monte Ducote, 36, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- James Graham, 37, warrant other agency
- Michael Garner, 36, warrant other agency
- Kenneth McAdams, 55, Nederland warrants
- John Garcia, 67, warrant other agency
- Cynthia Williamson, 63, warrant other agency
- Bobby Trahan, 39, warrant other agency
- Joshua Brooks, 20, warrant other agency
- Caleb Landry, 47, warrant other agency
- Dylan Spivey, 29, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26:
Feb. 20
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants and fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false information in the 1400 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 16thStreet.
Feb. 21
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North 22ndStreet.
- Stored / abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
Feb. 22
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17thStreet.
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of North 13thStreet.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 13thStreet.
Feb. 23
- Sexual assault was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Park Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A death was reported in the 300 block of North 4thStreet.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8100 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 24
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- A person was taken into custody for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.
- Assault-family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Memorial.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Duty on striking fixture / highway landscape was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
Feb. 26
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 6thStreet.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of Shannon Lane.
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 17thStreet.
- A person was taken custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 15thStreet.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.