ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Abel Garcia from Memorial High School Published 12:08 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Abel Garcia fell in love with baseball the first time he stepped on the field.

The 16-year-old Memorial High sophomore shortstop got into baseball through his brother and has been playing for 10 years.

“Building yourself to be a better player is what has my attention,” Garcia said. “Baseball has made me want to better myself on and off the field.”

Garcia gives credit to coach Albert Lott and coach Marlon Sanders for pushing the young team to its limits.

“I really have hope in this team. They’re not afraid to work, and that’s what I like,” Garcia said. “We are still growing and ready to work to reach our goal.”

Memorial’s district games begin March 14 with a matchup against Baytown Sterling at Sterling.