Groves Chamber hosting Easter Egg Hunt

Published 12:28 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By PA News

Many eager children could not hold their excitement as they raced towards prize filled eggs at Groves' 25th annual Easter egg hunt in 2018 at West Groves Park. (Randy Strong/Special to The News)

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Bureau is hosting the 30th Annual Easter Egg Hunt April 1 at Wesgrove Park.

The park is located at 5600 W. Washington near the Groves Library.

The park will be divided into three age areas for the children to hunt for eggs.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Divisions are age 3 and under, 4 & 5 years old, and 6 & 7 years old.

Peter Cottontail will make a special guest appearance, and everyone will be treated to punch and cookies after the hunt, along with a drawing for prizes.

Kenny Blanda of Magnolia Manor is chairman of this event.

For more information , call the Groves Chamber at 409-962-3631

More News

LSCPA class among artists participating in Beaumont Mural Festival

Bun B talks about creating best-selling album in Port Arthur house

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 22-28

UPDATE: Police investigating shooting report at Port Arthur apartment complex

Print Article