Game time, location and pricing information for Titans Regional Tournament Semifinals Published 7:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Memorial High School released game time and location information for the Regional Tournament Semifinals.

The Titans are scheduled to play Killeen Ellison at 8 p.m. Friday at Berry Center Arena.

The venue is located at 8877 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.

All tickets are $10 plus convenience fee (Students and Adults) and will be sold ONLINE ONLY.

The link is https://cfisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/2113

There will be QR codes outside the arena to purchase the tickets through HomeTown Ticketing.

Tuesday’s results

A special season for the Memorial Titans continued Tuesday night with another playoff victory.

The Titans defeated Houston Sterling 63-46 in the Regional Quarterfinals at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

Memorial was the designated visiting team.

With the victory, the Titans advance to face the Ellison Eagles of Killeen. Ellison defeated A&M Consolidated of College Station Tuesday night by a score of 65-43.

Memorial is now riding a 20-game winning streak into the fourth round of the playoffs.