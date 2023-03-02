Game time, location and pricing information for Titans Regional Tournament Semifinals

Published 7:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy photo)

Memorial High School released game time and location information for the Regional Tournament Semifinals.

The Titans are scheduled to play Killeen Ellison at 8 p.m. Friday at Berry Center Arena.

The venue is located at 8877 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.

All tickets are $10 plus convenience fee (Students and Adults) and will be sold ONLINE ONLY.

The link is https://cfisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/2113

There will be QR codes outside the arena to purchase the tickets through HomeTown Ticketing.

Tuesday’s results

A special season for the Memorial Titans continued Tuesday night with another playoff victory.

The Titans defeated Houston Sterling 63-46 in the Regional Quarterfinals at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

Memorial was the designated visiting team.

With the victory, the Titans advance to face the Ellison Eagles of Killeen. Ellison defeated A&M Consolidated of College Station Tuesday night by a score of 65-43.

Memorial is now riding a 20-game winning streak into the fourth round of the playoffs.

