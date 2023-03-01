PHOTO FEATURE — Local leaders visit Austin for Golden Triangle Days

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By PA News

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Chairman Randy Sonnier is pictured at Golden Triangle Days. (Courtesy photo)

A delegation of approximately 350 people from Jefferson and Orange counties were at the state capital Monday and Tuesday with a list of legislative priorities touting the importance of our area to the country’s economy.

Representatives with the Port Arthur Education Foundation are pictured on the floor of the Texas Senate Tuesday, where they were recognized for contributions to education during Golden Triangle Days. (Courtesy photo)

Golden Triangle Days in Austin featured a welcome reception followed by a day filled with informational sessions on topics of legislative importance, a visit to the House of Representative and the Senate, which came with a resolution in each and ended with a Cajun reception and dinner.

