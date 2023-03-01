PHOTO FEATURE — Local leaders visit Austin for Golden Triangle Days Published 12:26 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A delegation of approximately 350 people from Jefferson and Orange counties were at the state capital Monday and Tuesday with a list of legislative priorities touting the importance of our area to the country’s economy.

Golden Triangle Days in Austin featured a welcome reception followed by a day filled with informational sessions on topics of legislative importance, a visit to the House of Representative and the Senate, which came with a resolution in each and ended with a Cajun reception and dinner.