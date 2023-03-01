BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS — Port Neches golfer highlights Babe Zaharias play with hole in one Published 12:04 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Rick Pritchett of Port Neches delivered the highlight in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias by recording his fifth hole in one. Hitting into a wind gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour, Pritchett sank a 5 iron from 133 yards on the 12th hole.

Pritchett seems to have an affinity for No. 12 at Zaharias. Three of his five aces have come there.

Witnesses were Doug LeBlanc, Cap Hollier and Robert Gautreaux. That trio, along with Pritchett, won the front in the 2-ball competition with minus 2. Taking the back with minus 1 was the foursome of Danny Robbins, Kenny Robbins, Tony Trevino and Lonnie Mosley.

Closest to the pin winners were Gary Fontenot (No. 2, 3 feet, 8 inches), Bob Luttrell (No. 7, 11-11), Pritchett (No. 12) and Jeff Rinehart (No. 15, 2-5) . . .

In the Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of James Shipley, Hollier, Larry Lee and Thad Keishnick won the front with even. On the back, minus 1 was the winning score for the team of Jimmy Cady, Kenny Robbins, Pritchett and Jimmy Cady Jr. . . .

Format for the Friday game at Zaharias was a scramble. Winning with 14 under was the team of LeBlanc, Steve Wisenbaker, Art Turner, Harrell Guidry and Keith Marshall. Placing second with 12 under was the team of Cady, Glenn Judice, Trevino and Danny Harrington.

Closest to the pin winners were Craig Geoffroy (No. 2, 10-10), Dillard Darbonne (No. 7, 6-6), Danny Robbins (No. 12, 7-3 and Darrrell Mouille (No. 15, 5-4) . . .

Wednesday’s Zaharias Dogfight was played in an all-points count format. Placing first with 27 points was the team of Bob West, Ron Mistrot, Hollier and Tom Fenner. Second with 25 points was the foursome of Danny Robbins, Gautreaux, MacNeil and Mouille.

Closest to the pin winners were Guidry (No. 2, 16-8), Pritchett (No. 7, 13-5, No. 15, 6-8) and Rinehart (No.12, 32-0).

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.