Area man sentenced to 40 years in jail after spending 7 years evading arrest, prosecution Published 10:08 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

BEAUMONT — Henrique Alberto Rivas, 42, of Beaumont, was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in jail.

“We are pleased with the swift guilt and punishment verdicts of the jury,” prosecutor Phillip Smith said. “Following a lengthy eight-year wait for justice, the Solis family has been given closure to this terrible crime.”

Rivas was convicted of using a firearm to place a victim in fear as he demanded the victim’s wallet.

There were two other aggravated robberies committed by a person wearing similar clothing. One of these robberies involved the taking of a truck that Rivas was seen operating early the next morning.

When he was confronted by a Beaumont Police Officer, Rivas fled the scene. With an active warrant filed days after the initial robbery, Rivas fled the area.

He was believed to have fled to Mexico. He was arrested in March of 2022 after being on the lam for almost seven years.

After deliberating for a little less than an hour, the jury returned its guilty verdict.

Rivas chose to go to the jury for sentencing. After hearing punishment testimony, the jury deliberated for approximately an hour and returned with their verdict.

Judge Raquel West of the 252nd Criminal District Court imposed the sentence of 40 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

The District Attorney’s Office thanked Beaumont Police Department personnel for their investigation of this crime.