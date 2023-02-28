Port Neches man reportedly fled police, hit fence and hydrant

Published 12:34 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Aaron Dupuis

A Port Neches man that police said fled from them in a vehicle and lost control before striking a fence and hydrant was indicted last week on a charge of evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle.

On Nov. 19, a Port Neches Police Department officer on patrol, who reportedly saw a speeding vehicle sway from line to line inside the lane, attempted to stop the driver in the 2500 block of Nall Street.

According to court documents, the driver accelerated before losing control and hitting a fence and hydrant.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Aaron Ray Dupuis, reportedly smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He made a statement about drinking alcohol and trying to evade police.

Dupuis was arrested and brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where a specimen of blood was obtained.

He was given medical clearance and brought to the county jail, where he was still listed as in custody as of Monday morning.

More News

VIDEO — New ride, more food options coming to the Nederland Heritage Festival

Port Arthur ISD administrator Jael Moody delivers spotlight performance in “Sister Act”

BRIGHT FUTURES — Groves 12-year-old Sophia Simon displaying strong dedication to dance

Catch this free family event Saturday in Port Arthur

Print Article