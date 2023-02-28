Port Neches man reportedly fled police, hit fence and hydrant Published 12:34 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A Port Neches man that police said fled from them in a vehicle and lost control before striking a fence and hydrant was indicted last week on a charge of evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle.

On Nov. 19, a Port Neches Police Department officer on patrol, who reportedly saw a speeding vehicle sway from line to line inside the lane, attempted to stop the driver in the 2500 block of Nall Street.

According to court documents, the driver accelerated before losing control and hitting a fence and hydrant.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Aaron Ray Dupuis, reportedly smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He made a statement about drinking alcohol and trying to evade police.

Dupuis was arrested and brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where a specimen of blood was obtained.

He was given medical clearance and brought to the county jail, where he was still listed as in custody as of Monday morning.