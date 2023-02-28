Memorial Titans battle past Sterling in Regional Quarterfinals

Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy photo)

A special season for the Memorial Titans continued Tuesday night with another playoff victory.

The Titans defeated Houston Sterling 63-46 in the Regional Quarterfinals at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

Memorial was the designated visiting team.

With the victory, the Titans advance to face the Ellison Eagles of Killeen. Ellison defeated A&M Consolidated of College Station Tuesday night by a score of 65-43.

Memorial is now riding a 20-game winning streak into the fourth round of the playoffs.

