TxDOT taking child safety seat message to Wheatley School of Early Childhood Programs, see how to get involved Published 1:02 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Texas law requires all children ages 8 and younger to be properly secured in a child safety seat when traveling in vehicles unless they are more than 4’9.”

The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with TotalEnergies and the leadership at Wheatley School of Early Childhood to bring Road Safety Initiative to the campus.

The event is planned March 8 at the school. The program begins at noon outside the building with a rollover demonstration aimed at providing the audience with a visual that stresses the importance of properly wearing seatbelts for the entire duration of car trips.

In addition to the presentation, TxDOT inspectors are conducting complimentary car inspections on-campus prior to afternoon pick-up. DPS Officers will be handing out car seat safety brochures during morning drop-off.

All parents of the Wheatley community are invited to take advantage of on-site car seat safety checks.

Parents with scheduled appointments are allowed to drive through the school parking lot and allow TxDOT technicians to examine their seats to determine whether or not they are properly secured in vehicles.

Those whose children are present will be able to demonstrate how the students are strapped into their seats for travel and receive feedback or correction from the technicians.

TxDOT’s initiative goal is to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Wheatley is located at 1100 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

This event is produced by Camille Briggs, Community Relations Advisor for TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery, and Bridgett Hlavinka, Traffic Safety Specialist for the Texas Department of Transportation.