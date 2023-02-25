PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City Chamber celebrates business of the month Published 12:06 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

Bridge City Animal Hospital hosted a networking coffee this week facilitated through the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce. During ther event, Judice’s Cajun Café was recognized as Business of the Month.

Owner Al Judice IV credited manager Sandra Solomon, saying she has been with the business since Day 1 and runs the place today.

Pictured, Chelsea Skinner of Remax presents Solomon and Judice with Business of the Month honors. (