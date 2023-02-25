Lady Titans Powerlifting raising the bar

Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By PA News

Coached by Christina Tallant, the Lady Titans Powerlifting student-athletes qualified for regionals. (Courtesy photo)

The student-athletes of Lady Titans Powerlifting are a force on the competitive stage.

A team of ten, coached by Christina Tallant, has qualified for regionals.

The T.H.S.W.P.A. Region 4 Division 1-5A Powerlifting Meet is Tuesday at Alvin High School in Alvin.

The team includes Madison Parker and Nahomy Sanchez of Wilson Early College High School, as well as Faith Gillespie of Memorial Ninth Grade Academy.

Other Memorial High School students include Jayla Clay, Jissit De La Rosa, Alondra Gallegos, Autumn Jones, Ariya Marks, Aniya McMurray and Christian Sallier.

 

