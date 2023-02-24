Texas Department of Transportation details weekend U.S. 69 road closure

Published 8:56 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur and Mid County motorists need to be aware of a U.S. 69 closure planned this weekend,

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. 69 southbound from FM 365 to SH 73 will be closed overnight starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and ending at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The closure is needed in order to remove overhead signs, TxDOT said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Expect possible delays.

More BREAKING NEWS

Police ask for help locating armed robbery suspect

National Weather Service outlines bad weather for this afternoon, into Thursday

UPDATE: Man on motorcycle dies after he “turned his gun on himself,” sheriff’s office says

National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall Sunday morning for SETX, beyond

Print Article