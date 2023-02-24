Texas Department of Transportation details weekend U.S. 69 road closure Published 8:56 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Port Arthur and Mid County motorists need to be aware of a U.S. 69 closure planned this weekend,

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. 69 southbound from FM 365 to SH 73 will be closed overnight starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and ending at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The closure is needed in order to remove overhead signs, TxDOT said.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Expect possible delays.