Published 4:38 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Louise Grossman, 98, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her residence in Nederland with her loving family at her side.

Louise was born on June 23, 1924, in St. Hedwig, Texas to Agnes Wostal Woitena and Paul Woitena.

She was homemaker, a retired beautician and retired cafeteria worker for the Nederland ISD and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland, Texas.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Emil (Doc) Joseph Grossman, son Douglas Wayne, grandson Darren Ross May, grandson Micah Joseph weber, son in law Dallas Joseph Broussard.

Louise is survived by her children Carolyn Dean Broussard, Valerie Jane May husband Shelby, Pamela Ann Weber husband Timothy, Dennis Joseph Grossman and significant other Linda Rodriguez; grandchildren Melissa , Monica and husband David, Gary and wife Rebecca, Greg, Brian and wife Stefany, Gregory and wife Kristy, Colin and wife Jennifer, Bryce and fiancé Bethany, Douglas and fiancé Lila, Samantha and husband Cory, Kyle, Tabitha and significant other Jaxon, 19 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Special thank you for the kindness, compassion and care of Altus hospice nurses and staff especially Kami, Danna and Natasha

A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.