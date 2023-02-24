LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Foster’s boxing win highlights local history
Published 12:04 am Friday, February 24, 2023
Just a little introduction to Port Arthur history.
It is interesting to note that two from SETX have fought for the Junior Lightweight Championship of the world.
I was pleased to see that O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster (of Orange) won the Junior Lightweight Championship boxing.
In the 60s, Paul Jorgensen, a native Port Arthurian, fought Harold Gomes for the Junior Lightweight Championship.
At that time championship bouts went 16 rounds, rather than 12.
In a 16-round fight, Jorgensen knocked Gomes down three times and yet lost a decision.
There was some suspicion of a fix in that the bout took place in Gomes’ hometown.
— Carl Parker, Port Arthur