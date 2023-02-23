Texas Rangers investigating use-of-force death for Port Arthur man Published 11:19 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Texas Rangers are investigating a use of force incident involving the Port Arthur Police Department Thursday morning that resulted in a death.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of San Jacinto Avenue.

A Texas Ranger on scene Thursday told Port Arthur Newsmedia he could not answer questions about the investigation.

He referred Port Arthur Newsmedia to the Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer.

Port Arthur Police and the Texas Ranger were at the scene at 10:30 a.m. before leaving.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

According to KFDM News, Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II says he was told by the Medical Center of Southeast Texas that EMS was called to the scene and worked on a man before taking him to the hospital, where he died. Guillory told KFDM News he ordered an autopsy for a 29-years-old man who lived on the street.