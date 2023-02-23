Port Arthur Police shed light on fatal Thursday encounter, describe response call as “family disturbance” Published 5:27 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Port Arthur Police said a family disturbance response led to a fatal encounter Thursday morning at approximately 4:49 a.m.

A release submitted by Bonnie Boleyn of the PAPD indicated officers were dispatched to the 800 block of San Jacinto Avenue, where they encountered a 28-year-old male.

A struggle ensued during the encounter, according to Boleyn, and officers were able to gain control of the suspect. Police said the man’s name is not being released under instruction of the Texas Rangers.

“The individual displayed signs of medical distress, so EMS personnel were immediately summoned,” the release said. “He was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for treatment, where he passed away.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s has been notified.

Multiple Port Arthur Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave; however, their names were not immediately released by the PAPD.

An autopsy has been ordered for the Port Arthur man who died following the altercation.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II said he was contacted by The Medical Center of Southeast Texas about a man who had died prior to him receiving the phone call at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Guillory ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Guillory was also notified of the death by PAPD.

The Texas Rangers, who are part of the Texas Department of Public Safety, were asked by Port Arthur Police to investigate the use-of-force incident, according to information from DPS.

Once the investigation is completed it will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

Several people who live on San Jacinto Avenue watched as Port Arthur Police Department officers, a PAPD Crime Scene Unit and a Texas Ranger spoke to each other in the middle of the roadway Thursday morning.

A trio of people — a man and two women — told Port Arthur Newsmedia they were asleep when the incident occurred and did not hear anything but saw the police when they awoke.