Deadly conduct arrest made in Port Arthur after shooting; police say victim did not seek charges Published 5:54 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

A deadly conduct arrest was made Thursday morning in Port Arthur, according to police, who said the alleged victim did not want to pursue charges.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden said officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Dallas Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Responding officers observed a disturbance between two males taking place in the middle of the street, according to Bodden.

“During the course of the disturbance, one of the … males fired a shot with a handgun in the direction of the other … male,” Bodden said. “Upon the officers observing this, they immediately drew their duty weapons and demanded the … male with the handgun to drop it and show his hands.”

The officers were able to place the male in custody without incident, police said.

Bodden said the male victim did not receive any injuries from being shot at and did not wish to pursue charges.

A suspect was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Corrections Facility, where he was booked for deadly conduct and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect, and Bodden and Police Chief Tim Duriso did not return Port Arthur Newsmedia text, email and phone calls seeking clarification on the suspect’s name.