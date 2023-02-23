ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — PNGHS’s Addison Blotner has undeniable talent Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Addison Blotner

Soccer

Port Neches-Groves High School

Addison Blotner may only be a sophomore, but her soccer skills are undeniable. The 16-year-old who has been playing since she was around 5 years old began her freshman year on the junior varsity team, but was moved up to varsity after only a few scrimmages. The midfielder said she has a deep love for the sport.

“Soccer is awesome, and I think the sisterhood, family and friendship that you get out of soccer just makes it so much better,” she said.

As of now, she’s unsure if she’ll pursue the sport after graduation.

“For every year in high school we have to be re-evaluated, so I think I’m just going to take it year by year and enjoy the high school years,” she said.