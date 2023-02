TxDOT announces land closures along SH73 in Port Arthur on Thursday Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Port Arthur motorists can expect some delays Thursday along SH 73

The Texas Department of Transportation said there would be alternating lane closures along SH73 westbound at US69 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are schedule to work on striping.