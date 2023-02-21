Verlesia “Pee Wee” White-LeBlanc

Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By PA News

Verlesia “Pee Wee” White-LeBlanc

Mrs. Verlesia “Pee Wee” White-LeBlanc, 62, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church and loved by many in the community.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 43 years, Carroll LeBlanc, Sr.; son, Carroll LeBlanc, Jr. (Kimberly); daughter, Brittany LeBlanc; and loving granddaughter. JaVonnia LeBlanc; she also leaves to cherish her memory a devoted sister, Rachel White Doncontell (John); and brother, Terry White; alongside a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

