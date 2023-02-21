PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches students show acts of kindness around community

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By PA News

PORT NECHES — In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day last week, first graders in Holly Sartin’s class at Ridgewood Elementary brought non-perishable food items that were donated to the Port Neches Community Blessing Box.

Located in the parking lot of the Armory across from Port Neches Riverfront Park, community members use the box to donate food and other items for those in need to take. Sartin’s students filled the box, which was built in 2021 by Gage Ozmet as an Eagle Scout project.

In addition to filling the box, the teacher of 26 years gave students an envelope with $1 and asked them to give it to someone or place it in a spot for someone to find.

Photos shared by Sartin show students placing the envelope among king cakes at H-E-B, in a change dispenser at a laundromat, in a box of candy at a store and taped to a Red Box DVD machine, among other places.

Photos also showed students gifting strangers with the envelope, as well as placing them at people’s doorsteps.

