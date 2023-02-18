Port Arthur Police officer says man tried to spit vomit at her, kept calling her a man Published 12:46 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

A 28-year-old Port Arthur man who reportedly spit several times on an officer and refused to believe she was a woman was indicted this week for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility.

Port Arthur police were called to 8585 Memorial Blvd. for a disturbance where a man, identified as Kevon Chris Patrick Carmon, threatened his mother.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, Carmon ran south to Central Mall parking lot and began to enter traffic before being detained in Pedro’s parking lot.

He was immediately brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas under an emergency detention order.

Two officers assisted Carmon into the hospital and sat him in a wheelchair. Carmon reportedly kept telling one officer “you’re a man and you better not touch me.”

The officer, a female, told Carmon she was a female but he refused to accept that and kept calling her a derogatory slang word.

Police said the suspect then began to vomit, and the officer placed a vomit bag under his chin and was told she better move the bag… “before I spit on you.”

Carmon was reportedly told not to spit on the officer after she lowered the vomit bag, but he vomited, looked at her, then spit saliva and vomit at her face.

The officer caught the spit in her hand and covered Carmon’s mouth in order to stop him from continuing. Had she not caught the spit it would have landed on her face, she said in the document.

At this point Carmon committed a felony and was no longer suitable for the emergency detention order.

After being medically cleared, he was brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked in for harassment of a public servant.

Jail records show Carmon is still in the county jail on a $5,000 bond.