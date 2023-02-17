Lionel Andrew Barbosa Sr. Published 2:18 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Lionel Andrew Barbosa Sr. died Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX at the age of 68 years old.

Lionel is preceded in death by his parents – Mike S. Barbosa and Simona DeLaCruz Barbosa, Brother – Roland Barbosa Sr., Sister – Sylvia Barbosa Castillo, Sister-In-Law – Sharon Gibson Adams and Father-In-Law – Vernon Gibson, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 ½ years June Gibson Barbosa of Port Arthur, mother-in-law Irene Menard Gibson of Bridge City, TX, sons Lionel (Andy) Barbosa, Jr. (Shelly) of Burbank, CA, Brandon (Abby) Barbosa, Sr. of Bridge City, TX, Adam (Andrea) Barbosa of Orange, TX. Lionel is also survived by his grandchildren Madison Barbosa of Woodlands, TX, Aaliah Bruner, Alexis and Austin Barbosa of Orange, TX, Brandon Jr. and Caleb Barbosa of Bridge City, TX, Matthew and Lauren Keller of Burbank, CA.

His brothers Gabriel (Cristina) Barbosa of Arlington, TX, Henry (Pam) Barbosa of Port Arthur, TX, sister-in-laws Cynthia Barbosa (Kenneth LaCour) of Groves, Patricia (Leonard) Nolan of Hemphill, TX, Janice (George) Bucklin of Port Arthur, TX, brother-in-laws Vernon (Vicki) Gibson, Jr. of Silsbee, TX and Larry Adams of Spurger, TX.

Lionel Andrew Barbosa, Sr. was born February 4, 1955 at St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur, TX to parents Mike S. and Simona (DeLaCruz) Barbosa.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. He was employed with Texaco Oil Refinery/Motiva for 42 years as a process operator and retired in 2015.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Nederland in Nederland, TX.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Barbosa Jr., Caleb Barbosa, John Barbosa, Joseph Barbosa, Roland (R.B.) Barbosa Jr., Arturo (Gabe) Castillo, Darrel McNiel, Jr., Leonard Nolan Jr. and Honorary Pallbearer Austin Barbosa.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Nederland. Service to honor Lionel’s life will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Nederland.

Burial will follow in Memory Gardens in Nederland under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.