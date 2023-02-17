Intoxication manslaughter charge follows Port Arthur man’s death Published 12:26 am Friday, February 17, 2023

A 61-year-old Pearland man was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a head-on crash that took the life of a Port Arthur man.

Daniel Clayton Rawley was reportedly driving a Jeep Gladiator eastbound in the inside westbound lane of Texas 73 while Irving Canela Diaz, 24, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound Texas 73 in the inside westbound lane, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant.

When both vehicles reached the top of the Texas 73 and Texas 124 overpass, the Jeep collided with the Toyota.

Texas Department of Public Safety personnel investigated the crash.

A court document said there were multiple closed beer cans discovered in the passenger compartment of the Jeep behind the front seat and a bottle of vodka was found on the shoulder of the road near the crash site.

The trooper reportedly smelled alcohol on Rawley and inside the vehicle.

While at the hospital as nurses were prepping Rawley, a handgun reportedly fell out of his pants. A trooper and hospital staff secured the weapon and it was brought to the Houston Crime Lab for an expedited analysis.

The blood specimen allegedly showed Rawley had a blood alcohol level of 0.244 g/100mL.

Rawley was charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carry of a weapon.

A police database check on the weapon showed it was reportedly lost/stolen as of June 2014.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.