ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Addyson Harris is a leader for NHS swim team Published 12:12 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Addyson Harris

Nederland High School

Nederland High School freshman Addyson Harris is a member of the swim team and was recently voted top female swimmer of the district.

Last month the NHS swim team competed in the District 17-5A swim meet, and Harris won first overall in 200 IM and 100 backstroke and qualified for regionals.

Swim Coach Roxanne Lyda said Harris is an incredibly knowledgeable swimmer who frequently helps teammates perfect their strokes and tweak their dives.

“She is a natural leader and has stepped up when the team captain had to miss practice because she was visiting college campuses,” Lyda said.

“Addy is the epitome of a great swimmer. She is lean and fast, and she is a great teammate. Her teammates all respect her.”