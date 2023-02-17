2nd Annual Black History Community Resource Fair scheduled Published 12:18 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Lamar State College Port Arthur is host its 2nd Annual Black History “For the Love” Community Resource Fair Friday at the newly renovated Ruby Fuller Building.

At 10 a.m., the celebration begins with free food, hearing testing, blood pressure checks and music.

“Lamar State College Port Arthur values its community and its supporters, and it aims to provide numerous opportunities for giving back,” a school statement read.

“The event’s mission is to provide community members the opportunity to obtain information about the resources available in the Golden Triangle area.”

The “For the Love” health component stems from the event’s goal to raise awareness about heart disease facts and prevention in honor of National Heart Month.

Several local groups and businesses will be represented, including health clinics, tax preparers, event planners, counseling and much more.

For more information, call at 409-984-6289 or email turciosrd@lamarpa.edu.