Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 6-12

Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

  • Roosevelt Broxton, 32, other agency warrant(s)
  • Calvin D. Walker, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Feb. 6:

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Feb. 7

  • No reports.

Feb. 8

  • No reports.

Feb. 9

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 12thStreet.
  • Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 10thStreet.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1900 block of 7thStreet.
  • Threats were reported in the 1900 block of 7th Street.

Feb. 10

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 11

  • No reports.

Feb. 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2400 block of Nall.

More News

Please stop feeding the ducks in Nederland

Port Arthur athletes taking Jimmy Johnson project to state history competition

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 8-14

Deputy talks about tornado that injured him, wife

Print Article