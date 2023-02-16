Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 6-12 Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Roosevelt Broxton, 32, other agency warrant(s)

Calvin D. Walker, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Feb. 6:

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.

Feb. 7

No reports.

Feb. 8

No reports.

Feb. 9

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 12 th Street.

Street. Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 10 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1900 block of 7 th Street.

Street. Threats were reported in the 1900 block of 7th Street.

Feb. 10

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 11

No reports.

Feb. 12