Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 6-12
Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 16, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:
- Roosevelt Broxton, 32, other agency warrant(s)
- Calvin D. Walker, 29, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:
Feb. 6:
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.
Feb. 7
- No reports.
Feb. 8
- No reports.
Feb. 9
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2000 12thStreet.
- Officer investigated a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 2300 block of 10thStreet.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1900 block of 7thStreet.
- Threats were reported in the 1900 block of 7th Street.
Feb. 10
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Feb. 11
- No reports.
Feb. 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2400 block of Nall.