Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 8-14
Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 16, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
Feb. 8
- Jaylon Gasper, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Amy Manuel, 48, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Main Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
- A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
Feb. 9
- Marion Pitre, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Main Avenue.
- Robert Lofton, 61, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Jaden Henderson, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Cherry.
Feb. 10
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.
- An information report was taken at the 6800 block of Whitby.
Feb. 11
- Kayla Termine, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of Mire.
- An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Boyd.
Feb. 12
- Reginald Stephenson, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Desiree Guidry, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Keith Laverne, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Graves.
Feb. 13
- Mitchell Osorio, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Pearl.
- Eric Segrest, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2700 block of FM366.
- Hagan Crorey , 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burton Bailey, 52, was arrested for theft in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Oniesha Dugas, 39, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 14
- Kane Richard, 19, was arrested for public in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Jordan Martinez, 28, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
- Theft of a trash can was reported in the 5000 block of Main.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.