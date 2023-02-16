Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 8-14 Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 8

Jaylon Gasper, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Amy Manuel, 48, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Main Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.

Feb. 9

Marion Pitre, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Main Avenue.

Robert Lofton, 61, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jaden Henderson, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Cherry.

Feb. 10

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.

An information report was taken at the 6800 block of Whitby.

Feb. 11

Kayla Termine, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of Mire.

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Boyd.

Feb. 12

Reginald Stephenson, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Desiree Guidry, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Keith Laverne, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Graves.

Feb. 13

Mitchell Osorio, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Pearl.

Eric Segrest, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2700 block of FM366.

Hagan Crorey , 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

Burton Bailey, 52, was arrested for theft in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Oniesha Dugas, 39, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Feb. 14