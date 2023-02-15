Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 6-12 Published 12:16 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Justin Chisholm, 28, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Latrick Williams, 17, evading arrest/detention

William Jones, 28, warrant other agency

Cody Sandifer, 35, warrant other agency

Brandon Prater, 42, warrant other agency

Carly Porter, 26, assault by threat-family violence

Ricky Fernandez, 46, driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Feb. 6

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

An information report was completed in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3300 block of Avenue N.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify in the 3300 block of Avenue N.

A dog bite was reported in the 500 block of South 18th Street.

Feb. 7

A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the 1300 block of Avenue N.

A person evaded arrest/detention using a vehicle and an officer found property in the 1300 block of Avenue N.

Recovered stolen property and a runaway was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Improper photography or visual recording was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of avenue H.

An information report was completed in the 300 block of South 4thStreet.

Feb. 8

No reports.

Feb. 9

An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported near North 17 th and Nederland Avenue.

and Nederland Avenue. An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A sexual assault was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

Discharge of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

Feb. 10

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the 2600 block of Helena.

A wellness check was made in the 700 block of N 11 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Feb. 11

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4100 block of Willow Bend in Port Arthur.

A dog bite was reported near Boston and 5 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.

A runaway was reported in the 3400 block of Lawrence. The runaway was later recovered.

Feb. 12