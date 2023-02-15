Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 6-12
Published 12:16 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:
- Justin Chisholm, 28, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Latrick Williams, 17, evading arrest/detention
- William Jones, 28, warrant other agency
- Cody Sandifer, 35, warrant other agency
- Brandon Prater, 42, warrant other agency
- Carly Porter, 26, assault by threat-family violence
- Ricky Fernandez, 46, driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:
Feb. 6
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- An information report was completed in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
- A dog bite was reported in the 500 block of South 18th Street.
Feb. 7
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention in the 1300 block of Avenue N.
- A person evaded arrest/detention using a vehicle and an officer found property in the 1300 block of Avenue N.
- Recovered stolen property and a runaway was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Improper photography or visual recording was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of avenue H.
- An information report was completed in the 300 block of South 4thStreet.
Feb. 8
- No reports.
Feb. 9
- An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported near North 17thand Nederland Avenue.
- An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of South 12thStreet.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
Feb. 10
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18thStreet.
- An information report was completed in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A wellness check was made in the 700 block of N 11thStreet.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
Feb. 11
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4100 block of Willow Bend in Port Arthur.
- A dog bite was reported near Boston and 5thStreet.
- Terroristic threat of family was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.
- A runaway was reported in the 3400 block of Lawrence. The runaway was later recovered.
Feb. 12
- A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 600 block of South 3rdStreet.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 3rdStreet.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of North 18thStreet.