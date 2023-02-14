Circle of Hope awards 2nd annual Citizen of the Year Published 12:24 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Emmett Hollier awarded Scott Nutt the 2nd annual Circle of Hope Citizen of the Year award at Butchers Korner.

Hollier said the members of Circle of Hope look for someone who gives back to the community in a way similar to the group.

The award winner cannot be a member. When they got together to decide this year’s winner, it was a unanimous decision for Nutt.

Scott Nutt is involved with Grants Guardians, a non profit that holds a Tacky Sweater event during the holidays to raise money for a family, along with presents, to give to children in need.