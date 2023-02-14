Circle of Hope awards 2nd annual Citizen of the Year

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By PA News

Emmett Hollier, left, stands with Circle of Hope Citizen of the Year Scott Nutt. (Courtesy photo)

Emmett Hollier awarded Scott Nutt the 2nd annual Circle of Hope Citizen of the Year award at Butchers Korner.

Hollier said the members of Circle of Hope look for someone who gives back to the community in a way similar to the group.

Pictured, from left, are Darren Bertrand, James Havard, Bubba Thibodeaux, Robert Callaway, Emmett Hollier, Scott Nutt, Police Chief Gary Porter, Nicole Toney, Jimmy Quebedeaux and Mike Norris. (Courtesy photo)

The award winner cannot be a member. When they got together to decide this year’s winner, it was a unanimous decision for Nutt.

Scott Nutt is involved with Grants Guardians, a non profit that holds a Tacky Sweater event during the holidays to raise money for a family, along with presents, to give to children in need.

