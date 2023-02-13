Mother of twins born 5 weeks early donates $10K back to CHRISTUS for future pediatric patients care Published 11:31 am Monday, February 13, 2023

A former patient at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, decided to pay it forward to make sure future moms continue to get the same compassionate care she received while delivering her twin babies.

Neches Federal Credit Union and CO-OP Financial Services teamed up to provide an extra $10,000 to help sick kids in Southeast Texas.

Last week, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital received the payment, which was won during a previously held Credit Union for Kids virtual event, sponsored by CO-OP Financial Services.

During the event, Neches FCU employees entered a drawing to have a chance to win the funds to help support their local CMN hospital.

Delilah Benson, a lending technical credit analyst and Neches FCU employee for eight years, was randomly selected as the winner.

She designated the $10,000 donation to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital, which is the local CMN hospital.

“In 2021, I was blessed with twins,” said Benson, whose babies were almost five weeks early. “Because of their early arrival, they spent some time in the NICU at our local CMN Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The NICU at St. Elizabeth was amazing. I felt at ease knowing that my babies were in such good hands while being cared for.

“Fast forward to two years later and my babies are happy, healthy and full of life. Knowing that this donation will be used to help provide the best care for other pediatric patients in need is such a wonderful feeling.”

Neches FCU raises funds throughout the year the support CMN. During the month of February, Neches FCU employees are selling Heart Icons to kick off their 2023 fundraising efforts for CMN. All funds stay local.

“In 2022, thanks to the amazing generosity of employees and members, Neches raised nearly $15,000 to help us provide the best possible care to our youngest and most vulnerable patients,” said Caralee Thompson, Program Manager for Children’s Miracle Network in Southeast Texas. “We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful community partner.”

“CMN Hospitals and Credit Unions for Kids are near and dear to the hearts of Neches employees, as it is our primary non-profit collaboration,” said Jason Landry, President and CEO at Neches Federal Credit Union.

“We are honored to have been selected as the recipient of this generous donation to our local CMN Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth, and we are so proud of our employees for their commitment to supporting Credit Unions for Kids.”