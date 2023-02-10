Nederland business owner offers skincare tips; check out Skyn Aesthetics secrets to success Published 12:28 am Friday, February 10, 2023

NEDERLAND — Mishal Habib sat at the front desk of Skyn Aesthetics, a small sign near her had the words “girl boss.”

The entrepreneur opened Skyn Aesthetics at 2111 Nederland Avenue in Nederland in July.

Habib has been interested in skin care for as long as she can remember.

She brought that interest to the Institute of Cosmetology and Aesthetics in Houston, where she learned in-depth of the anatomy of skin and that ingredients matter among other things.

After graduating she worked in a shop in Port Neches, built up her clientele and is now a business owner.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own place,” Habib said.

Skyn Aesthetics offers a variety of services, including full body waxing, facials and body treatments.

How she got here

When Habib started out in 2019 she had zero clientele.

“It was actually very hard,” Habib said of the early days of her career.

At times she would feel let down. It took persistence and skill to build a clientele of more than 200 over two to three years.

When that shop closed down and she decided to branch out on her own, the clients followed her.

“After the old place shut down they pretty much found me and followed me. They’re really loyal clients. I love them,” she said.

Habib also has people drive by and stop in to see what the shop is about and gets clients through word-of-mouth.

It was her father, a business owner himself, who suggested she open her own business. It brought her out of her comfort zone and she learned about the process.

When asked if she has employees, she smiled.

“I’ve been an employee, it’s nice but there’s nothing better than being your own boss,” she said.

Skyn Aesthetics has two other aestheticians in the building each with their own room.

Habib keeps up with new developments in skin care and takes classes to further her education, as well as attend conferences.

In the future she would like to offer private classes for girls just getting out of school. While school teaches a lot there’s something new graduates may not know until they are “hands on.”

Skin care tip

“Wear your sunscreen daily,” she said. “I actually didn’t believe it until I went to school and quickly your skin can get damaged by the sun.”

She is in the process of getting a new machine that will scan a person’s face and show where the sun damage is located.

“People will say ‘I applied it this morning before I left the house.’ Sunscreen doesn’t work all day. You have to keep reapplying. It’s literally reapply until you die.”

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Skyn Aesthetics is offering a number of specials and discounts for booking waxings and facials, she said.

Skyn Aesthetics is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 409-332-0495 for more details.