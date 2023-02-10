2 released from hospital following Thursday night shooting, Port Arthur Police say Published 11:59 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Two people were treated and released from a hospital Thursday night following a shooting outside Port Arthur Townhomes.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said no arrests have been made as of Friday morning and police are pursuing suspects.

Duriso said at least one of the two male victims lives at the apartment complex.

Port Arthur Townhomes is located at 3500 Turtle Creek Drive.

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance, but police do not know what the disturbance was about, Duriso said.

The victims did not shoot at each other but were shot by another person, according to police.

Those with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.