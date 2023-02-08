Governor Abbott speaking Thursday in Nederland at Milken Educator Award Presentation

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By PA News

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in 2021 at a border wall tour. (Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)

NEDERLAND — Governor Greg Abbott is delivering remarks at a 2023 Milken Educator Award Presentation Ceremony Thursday in Nederland.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley, Nederland Independent School District Superintendent Stuart Kieschnick and other local education leaders.

The Milken Educator Awards, created by Lowell Milken in 1987, have rewarded and inspired excellence in the world of education by honoring top educators around the country with $25,000 unrestricted awards.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will be on hand at the event and publish a report as soon as proceedings conclude.

