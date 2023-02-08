Area man believed to be “distributing methamphetamine in Southeast Texas” arrested, police say

Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By PA News

ORANGE — The City of Orange Narcotic Division conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on a gray Toyota Camry in the 2300 block of Elmira Road.

The driver was identified as David Broussard, according to Det. Nick Medina.

During the stop, police said Broussard was found to be in possession of approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

“This traffic stop occurred after an investigation, which revealed Broussard distributing methamphetamine in Southeast Texas,” Medina said. “Broussard was placed into custody for possession of a controlled substance, a felony of the second degree.”

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect is a 52-year-old Rose City resident.

