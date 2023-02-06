Woman-to-woman business entrepreneur mentoring program kicks off with FREE networking social Published 3:56 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

The Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur will begin “Be an Amazing Women Entrepreneur: Women of Integrity Mentoring Group” in 2023.

This program aims to mentor women business owners, connecting them with experienced female entrepreneurs to share lessons learned in business and leadership.

The group will formally meet throughout the year, and mentor/mentee pairs are encouraged to meet individually.

SBDC invites those interested to a FREE networking social to learn about the program from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Cup, 1336 Boston Avenue in Nederland.

SBDC will work to match an experienced professional with an entrepreneur who is eager to grow and succeed.

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City, Orange and Vidor municipalities.

All Southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, SBDC Executive Director, for more information.

“We are excited to facilitate the development and growth of professional women throughout Southeast Texas,” said Dana Espinal, Executive Director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

“We are excited to host this program to help local entrepreneurs develop their skills and grow their businesses. We have experienced women who are ready to share their knowledge with the next generation.”

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center is a business advising and training center of the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serving 32 counties in Southeast Texas.

The SBDC program is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

