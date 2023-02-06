Coast Guard searching near Sabine Pass for missing tugboat crew member

Published 3:01 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By PA News

SABINE PASS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing tugboat crew member last seen Sunday near Sabine Pass.

Coast Guard officials on Monday said they are looking for a 35-year-old white man who was wearing a white shirt and black pants when last seen at 10 p.m. on the tugboat Smith Invader.

He was noticed to be missing when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the vessel at 6 a.m. Monday.

Entities involved include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas General Land Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-464-4851.

