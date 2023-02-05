Groves woman, Beaumont man indicted in theft of catalytic converter

By Mary Meaux

Lori Shaw and Jason Doyle

A 44-year-old Groves woman and 44-year-old Beaumont man were indicted this week for allegedly stealing a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in Beaumont.

Lori Lynn Shaw and Jason Lynn Doyle were each indicted on a charge of felony theft in connection with an Oct. 26 crime.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police were called to the 1100 block of Louisiana Street in reference to a theft in progress.

Responding officers were given the description of a vehicle whose occupants reportedly stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle and left the scene traveling south on Martin Luther King Parkway.

Police stopped the vehicle in which Shaw was the driver and Doyle was the passenger. A large catalytic converter was allegedly found in the rear cargo area of the vehicle in plain view, the document read.

Offices also located a Ford F350 parked on private property missing the catalytic converter.

Shaw was arrested on a charge of felony theft with bond set at $25,000.

She bonded out the same day.

Doyle was arrested on warrants on Dec. 7 for two unrelated incidents and for theft with bond set at $50,000. He remains in the county jail as of Friday.

