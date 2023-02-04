Memorial High Titans celebrate as 6 student-athletes secure college football dreams Published 12:38 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

1 of 3

The Port Arthur Memorial High School football program has a few notable goals: mold successful young men who will become role models for future generations, provide an avenue for college education and win football games.

With the recent signing of six scholarship offers for student-athletes to play football at the next level, it’s clear the program is succeeding these three objectives.

The auditorium at Port Arthur Memorial High School was filled Wednesday to capacity with friends, family and students celebrating the futures of the six local football players.

The excitement in the air was palpable as everyone gathered to honor the hard work of these young men.

Cayden Bowie is joining the University of Houston, Jelani Chevalier heading to McNeese State University, Caleb Goodie signed with Colorado State University, Davion Wilson is also heading to McNeese State, Caden Pitre is joining Southern Nazarene University and Jacori Smith-Jackson is suiting up for Stephen F. Austin.

As each player took the stage to sign a scholarship, they expressed gratitude towards their coaches, teammates, teachers and families.

Smith-Jackson summed it up best when he said, “Ever since I got here, all the players and all the coaches have treated me like family, and I’m just grateful to have accomplished everything that I’ve accomplished.”

Coach Brian Morgan had high praise for the players, saying, “These six young men deserve every honor and every good word we can say about them.”

Morgan would go on later in the ceremony to provide advice to departing players.

“Do not let football use you, you use football,” he said. “Use football to your advantage.”

Victor Fulton, interim principal of Port Arthur Memorial High School, addressed the students, reminding them of the importance of taking classwork seriously in order to establish a pattern of success in life.

He encouraged the students to “master your craft” in the classroom, and then expressed his fandom of this year’s football team.

“I didn’t just go to some of the games, I went to all the games,” he said. “This (signing ceremony) is what it’s all about. We are Titans, and we are force to be contend with.”

Team chemistry, success in the classroom and gratitude for coaches and teammates were themes stressed throughout Wednesday’s ceremony.

School leaders say the program is structured around building men who go out into the world and become great citizens.

– By Clayton Eaves