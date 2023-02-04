“Unacceptable crime” to child leads to life sentence, prosecutor says Published 12:36 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

ORANGE — A man convicted of sex crimes against a child has been sentenced to life behind bars.

The latest to be sentenced was Donald McMath, 40, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and sexual performance by a child in December.

McMath on Wednesday opted to be sentenced by a judge, which was done in the 128th District Court with Judge Courtney Arkeen presiding.

Prosecutor Bard Anderson said after evidence was presented, they discussed, in closing, the severity of the crime and the horrific nature of the offenses.

After hearing all of the evidence between the prosecution and defense, Arkeen handed down her sentence.

The charges will run concurrently.

McMath will be eligible for parole in 30 years and there is no mandatory release.

The severity of the McMath’s punishment sends a message, Anderson said.

“Especially coming off the heels of the jury verdict we received earlier in the week. It sends a extraordinary message to those in the community who seek to harm children,” Anderson said. “It is an unacceptable crime and we will be prosecuting each and every one of these cases to the full extent of the law.”

Earlier this week James Bryan, 60, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to life in prison by a jury.