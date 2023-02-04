5Point announces new Vice President of Accounting

Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By PA News

Helen Puckett

Helen Puckett has been promoted to vice president of accounting at 5Point Credit Union. She has been employed with FivePoint for four years and graduated from Lamar University with a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting. Puckett earned master’s degree in accounting from University of Phoenix in 2004. She has more than 19 years of accounting experience, primarily in the oil and gas industry in progressive accounting roles.

