SETX’s Tim Foust and Home Free helping lead 2023 lineup at Lutcher Theater Published 12:36 am Friday, February 3, 2023

ORANGE — Come in from the cold and experience Home Free on their Road Sweet Road tour Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Lutcher Theater in Orange.

Nederland, native Tim Foust is returning “home” with his fellow all-vocal Country entertainers Home Free. With praise rolling in from the likes of “Billboard,” “Rolling Stone,” “FOX & Friends” and “American Songwriter,” the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fan base with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Organizers say it is a perfect evening mixed with upbeat, Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor.

There is also The Corner of Broadway and Main for the a cappella sensation Voctave March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

With more than 150 million social media views of their videos, their latest album, “The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition,” reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2,” debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts.

For the next production, the Lutcher will take audiences on a journey to the past with the new Broadway musical “Anastasia” March 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.

This romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is at home in Southeast Texas.

This dazzling show transports you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey.

Country music lovers unite as Jimmy Fortune with Special Guests The Malpass Brothers make their debut at the Lutcher April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) and Country Music Association (CMA) Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years and wrote the group’s second No. 1 hit, “Elizabeth.”

Openers for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours, The Malpass Brothers promote the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of rich American cultural heritage.

As the Lutcher season concludes, the temperature rises with “Tootsie” May 1 at 7:30 p.m. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

For more information about the Lutcher Theater or to purchase tickets to any of the season performances, visit lutcher.org or call 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.