Port Arthur church hosting Night to Shine Feb. 10 Published 12:22 am Friday, February 3, 2023

For the fifth year in a row, Ridgewood Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10.

Ridgewood Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person!” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation. “All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be.”

For additional information on Night to Shine SETX hosted by Ridgewood Church in Port Arthur, visit nighttoshinesetx.com.

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.