Indictment: Nederland man gave alcohol to teen, touched her inappropriately Published 12:38 am Friday, February 3, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Nederland man Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child.

According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Horacio Trevino, 48, allegedly provided alcohol to three underage girls on Aug. 20.

At some point Trevino put his hand down one of the female’s pants, authorities said.

Several days after the alleged incident Trevino called the Nederland Police Department saying he wanted to speak in regards to the case.

He reportedly told police he was asked to buy alcoholic drinks by one of the juveniles and agreed to buy a six-pack of blue Smirnoff drinks.

The victim attended a Garth House interview and, according to the document, said she became intoxicated and thought she was going to throw up. A witness brought her a trashcan, but there was liquor inside it and the liquid spilled on her clothes and they became wet.

The witness brought her to the bathroom where she changed clothes.

The alleged incident happened after that.

Trevino was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child on Jan. 23 with bond set at $50,000. He bonded out of jail the same day.