Teen indicted in Avery Trace shooting death will be tried as adult Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

A Port Arthur teen who was recently certified to stand trial as an adult has been indicted in last year’s killing of Quarderious Jordan.

Kharin Lee White, now 16, was indicted in connection with the Sept. 10 shooting death of Jordan, which occurred at Avery Trace Apartments.

Witnesses told police the suspect, “Kharin,” came to Avery Trace with females where Jordan was lured from one of the apartments, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Jordan exited the apartment and “Kharin” allegedly began shooting at him, authorities said.

Witnesses also said Jordan drew a concealed firearm and shot back in defense at the shooter before the shooter fled on foot.

Jordan collapsed on scene and a “secondary physical fight ensued before police were contacted,” the document read.

A witness allegedly identified Kharin Lee White through a social media website photo that the witness located.

Another witness reportedly identified the shooter as White and detectives received several anonymous calls stating the shooter was a 15-year-old named Kharin, according to the document.

White, accompanied by a guardian, later turned himself in to police.

Bond for White is set at $250,000.